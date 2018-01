BRIEF-Oncor-Sempra Energy Settlement Agreement Expands To 9 Texas Stakeholders

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* ONCOR-SEMPRA ENERGY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT EXPANDS TO 9 TEXAS STAKEHOLDERS

* SEMPRA ENERGY - ‍ENERGY FREEDOM COALITION OF AMERICA, NUCOR STEEL, JOINED GROUP OF SETTLING PARTIES RELATED TO CO‘S PENDING ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS​ DEAL

* SEMPRA ENERGY - ‍ GOLDEN SPREAD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ALSO JOINED GROUP OF SETTLING PARTIES RELATED TO CO‘S PENDING ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS​ DEAL ​

* SEMPRA ENERGY - ‍ NINE OF 10 INTERVENORS IN PROCEEDING HAVE AGREED TO ONCOR-SEMPRA ENERGY SETTLEMENT​