Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc:

* ONCOSEC ANNOUNCES $7.1 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* ‍ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE 5.3 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK, AT PURCHASE PRICE PER SHARE OF $1.34375

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ALSO PRIMARILY FOR PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 STUDY, AND OTHER CLINICAL, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES​