Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec appoints Daniel J. O‘Connor as chief executive officer to lead next stage of growth as a fully integrated late stage development and commercial company

* Oncosec medical - ‍punit Dhillon, co-founder of Oncosec, will continue to serve as company's president and a member of its board​