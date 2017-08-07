FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Ondeck reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Ondeck reports second quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc

* Ondeck reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Is on track to achieve gaap profitability by end of 2017

* Reiterated its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees Q3 gross revenue between $82 million and $86 million; sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA between $1 million and $5 million

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to $86.7 million

* Also announced that it has expanded its collaboration with JPMorgan Chase for up to four years

* On deck capital-collaboration is for co to provide underlying technology supporting JPMorgan Chase's online lending solution to its small business customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.