BRIEF-One Gas- Entered $700 mln revolving unsecured credit facility

Oct 6 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc
* One Gas says on Oct 5, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* One Gas Inc - credit agreement will be $700 million revolving unsecured credit facility
* One Gas Inc - credit agreement matures on October 5, 2022
* One Gas Inc - will be able extend maturity date, subject to lenders’ consent, by one year up to two times
* One Gas Inc - will be able to request an increase in commitments of up to an additional $500 million upon satisfaction of customary conditions