Jan 16 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc:

* ONE GAS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* ONE GAS INC - ‍INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 CENTS PER SHARE TO 46 CENTS PER SHARE, EFFECTIVE FOR Q1 2018​

* ONE GAS INC - ‍EXPECTS AN AVERAGE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 7 TO 9 PERCENT BETWEEN 2017 AND 2022​