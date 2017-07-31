FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oneok announces expansion of Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility
July 31, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Oneok announces expansion of Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - ONEOK Inc:

* ONEOK announces expansion of Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility to accommodate STACK production growth

* ONEOK Inc - plans to expand Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility in STACK play of Western Oklahoma to 400 million mmcf/d from 200 mmcf/d

* ONEOK Inc - Canadian Valley II project in Canadian County, Oklahoma, is anticipated to be completed by end of 2018

* ONEOK Inc - expansion and related infrastructure is expected to cost approximately $155 million to $165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

