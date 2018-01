BRIEF-Oneok FY 2018 Net Income Expected To Be In Range Of $955 Mln To $1.16 Bln​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc:

* ONEOK ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* ‍ONEOK‘S FULL-YEAR 2018 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $955 MILLION TO $1.155 BILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.215 BILLION TO $2.415 BILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS APPROXIMATELY 85 TO 95 PERCENT OF ITS 2018 DIVIDEND PAYMENTS TO INVESTORS TO BE A RETURN OF CAPITAL​

* ‍ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL EQUITY IN 2018 AND WELL INTO 2019​

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL-GROWTH EXPENDITURES OF $1,270 MILLION TO $ 1,530​ MILLION

* ‍REDUCTION IN CORPORATE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ONE-TIME NONCASH CHARGES TO NET INCOME IN Q4 2017 TO REVALUE DEFERRED TAX ASSETS​

* SEES ‍2018 MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $140 MILLION TO $180​ MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW OF $1,615 MILLION TO $1,815 MILLION ​