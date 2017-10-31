BRIEF-Oneok reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.43​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc

* Oneok announces higher third-quarter 2017 financial results; maintains 2017 financial guidance

* Oneok Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍0.43​

* Oneok Inc - estimates about $4.5 million, or 1 cent per diluted share, adverse impact to natural gas liquids segment’s q3 2017 earnings due to Hurricane Harvey​

* Oneok Inc - ‍third-quarter 2017 natural gas volumes processed increased 16 percent compared with Q3 2016​

* Oneok Inc - ‍maintaining 2017 net income guidance of $635 million-$795 million, adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.89 billion-$2.06 billion, dcf guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.44 billion​

* Oneok Inc - Q3 2017 natural gas liquids​ transported on gathering lines increased 5 percent compared with Q3 2016

* Oneok Inc - ‍third-quarter 2017 natural gas transportation capacity contracted increased 5 percent, compared with Q3 2016​

* Oneok Inc - qtrly total revenue $2.91 billion versus $2.36 billion last year