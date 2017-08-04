FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-OneREIT to be privatized in a transaction valued at $1.1 bln​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 4, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-OneREIT to be privatized in a transaction valued at $1.1 bln​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - OneREIT

* OneREIT - ‍OneREIT to be privatized in a transaction valued at $1.1b​

* OneREIT - ‍OneREIT's board of trustees unanimously recommends that unitholders vote in favour of transaction​

* OneREIT - Consideration for transaction is comprised of cash and smartreit units that value onereit units at $4.26 per unit on a fully prorated basis

* OneREIT - ‍Consideration will be comprised of approximately $305 million of cash and approximately $75 million of SmartREIT units to be issued under transaction​

* OneREIT -‍ Mitchell Goldhar, all class B LP unitholders into support agreements to vote onereit voting units owned or controlled by them in favour of deal

* OneREIT - ‍Mitchell Goldhar directly or indirectly owns or exercises control over approximately 18% of outstanding onereit units​

* OneREIT - ‍On redemption of their co units, unitholders to elect to get $4.275/unit in cash, or units of smartreit representing $4.20/per co unit​

* OneREIT - ‍Also entered into an arrangement agreement with SmartREIT for a court ordered plan of arrangement​

* OneREIT - ‍An all-cash break fee of $6.75 million will be payable to each of SmartREIT and Strathallen in certain circumstances​

* OneREIT - Co, unit onr limited partnership, entered agreement with strathallen involving puchase from onr of 44 properties for $703.5 million​

* oneREIT -‍ Proceeds from Strathallen deal, cash on hand to be used to satisfy redemption price of OneREIT units being redeemed for cash, to pay deal costs

* OneREIT - ‍OneREIT has suspended until further notice its distribution reinvestment plan effective after distribution payable on August 15, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.