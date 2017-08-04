BRIEF-OneREIT to be privatized in a transaction valued at $1.1 bln​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - OneREIT
* OneREIT - OneREIT to be privatized in a transaction valued at $1.1b
* OneREIT - OneREIT's board of trustees unanimously recommends that unitholders vote in favour of transaction
* OneREIT - Consideration for transaction is comprised of cash and smartreit units that value onereit units at $4.26 per unit on a fully prorated basis
* OneREIT - Consideration will be comprised of approximately $305 million of cash and approximately $75 million of SmartREIT units to be issued under transaction
* OneREIT - Mitchell Goldhar, all class B LP unitholders into support agreements to vote onereit voting units owned or controlled by them in favour of deal
* OneREIT - Mitchell Goldhar directly or indirectly owns or exercises control over approximately 18% of outstanding onereit units
* OneREIT - On redemption of their co units, unitholders to elect to get $4.275/unit in cash, or units of smartreit representing $4.20/per co unit
* OneREIT - Also entered into an arrangement agreement with SmartREIT for a court ordered plan of arrangement
* OneREIT - An all-cash break fee of $6.75 million will be payable to each of SmartREIT and Strathallen in certain circumstances
* OneREIT - Co, unit onr limited partnership, entered agreement with strathallen involving puchase from onr of 44 properties for $703.5 million
* oneREIT - Proceeds from Strathallen deal, cash on hand to be used to satisfy redemption price of OneREIT units being redeemed for cash, to pay deal costs
* OneREIT - OneREIT has suspended until further notice its distribution reinvestment plan effective after distribution payable on August 15, 2017