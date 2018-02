Feb 26 (Reuters) - Onevue Holdings Ltd:

* ENTERS DEAL WITH KPMG AUSTRALIA TO BUY ITS SUPER MEMBER ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS

* CASH PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF $6.5 MILLION, WITH FURTHER CONTINGENT PAYMENTS OF $5.5 MILLION IN FY 2019 AND $5.5 MILLION IN FY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: