BRIEF- Onkyo announces shareholding structure change

June 29(Reuters) - Onkyo Corp

* Says its top shareholder OSH, a Tokyo-based company, which is mainly engaged in shares, bonds and investment business, cut voting power in the company to 15.4 percent from 20.1 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company

* Says GIBSON BRANDS, INC, which owns 15.6 percent voting power of the company, has become top shareholder of the company

* Change occurred on June 26

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EUoM1x

