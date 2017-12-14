FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ono Pharmaceutical enters into license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Prostaglandin E2 receptor antagonists
#Healthcare
December 14, 2017 / 1:58 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ono Pharmaceutical enters into license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Prostaglandin E2 receptor antagonists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it entered into license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS)for Prostaglandin E2 receptor antagonists relating to Immuno-Oncology programs

* Under the terms of this agreement, BMS is granted the rights to develop and commercialize ONO-4578 and other compounds from PGE2 receptor antagonist programs worldwide, except Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China and Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN)countries

* In accordance with this agreement, ONO receives an upfront payment of $40 million from BMS

* ONO will also receive subsequent clinical, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments, as well as royalties based on sales of the products in the countries where ONO granted BMS the rights for development and commercialization

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/R5ZgX8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

