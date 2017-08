BRIEF-Ontario Securities Commission approves no-contest settlement agreement with Manulife Securities Inc and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc

July 13 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Ontario Securities Commission approves no-contest settlement agreement with Manulife Securities Incorporated and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc

* Ontario Securities Commission - Settlement agreement is in relation to a matter that manulife dealers discovered and self-reported to OSC

* Ontario Securities Commission - Manulife dealers have agreed to settlement, intend to compensate clients $11.7 million including opportunity costs on fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: