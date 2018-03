BRIEF-Ontex FY Revenue Up At 2.36 Billion Euros

March 6 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV:

* ONTEX FY 2017 RESULTS

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 2.36 BILLION, UP 18.2% ON A REPORTED BASIS​

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 266.4 MILLION WAS 7.1% HIGHER YOY,

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENTS IN OUR BRAZIL BUSINESS IN 2018

* ‍ONTEX BRAZIL FY ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 3.8%, HIGHLY IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL EUR 15 MILLION CHARGE IN DEC 2017

* ON TOP LINE, WE EXPECT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN BROADLY FLAT HYGIENE MARKETS

* FOR 2018 AIMS TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENTS IN OUR BRAZIL BUSINESS

* FY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 128.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 119.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE ANTICIPATE A SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS IN H2

* ‍PROPOSES TO PAY AGROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.60 PER SHARE FOR FY, AN INCREASE OF EUR 0.05 PER SHARE​

* IN CHALLENGING MARKETS, WE EXPECT A BETTER BALANCE BETWEEN TOP LINE AND PROFITABILITY IN 2018

* ‍ON TOP LINE, WE EXPECT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN BROADLY FLAT HYGIENE MARKETS IN 2018​

* OUR LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES REMAIN FULLY INTACT.

* ‍AFTER LOWER H1, WE ANTICIPATE A SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS IN H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)