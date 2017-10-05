FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 5, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Onvia Inc

* Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek

* Onvia - Project Diamond Intermediate Holdings Corp will acquire all of outstanding shares of Onvia common stock for $9.00 per share in an all-cash tender offer​

* Onvia Inc - ‍value of transaction, which was unanimously approved by Onvia’s board of directors, is approximately $70 million​

* Onvia Inc - transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer

* Onvia Inc - ‍following transaction, Onvia will become a privately held company and its common shares will no longer be listed on any public market​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.