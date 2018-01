Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* ONWARD HOLDINGS EXPECTED TO POST 54% YEAR-ON-YEAR RISE IN GROUP OPERATING PROFIT TO ABOUT 10 BILLION YEN NEXT FISCAL YEAR, ENDING IN FEB 2019 - NIKKEI

* ONWARD HOLDINGS‘S GROUP SALES ARE LIKELY TO INCREASE 2 PERCENT TO 245 BILLION YEN FOR FISCAL YEAR WHICH ENDS IN FEB 2019- NIKKEI

* ONWARD HOLDINGS' OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO REACH 6.5 BILLION YEN, UP 55 PERCENT ON THE YEAR, FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR - NIKKEI