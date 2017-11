Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will acquire properties for 9.86 billion yen, effective Dec. 4

* Says it will take out loans of 5.91 billion yen on Dec. 4

* Says it will issue 56,330 units via public offering and issue 2,817 units via private placement, to raise up to 4.92 billion yen in total

* The proceeds will be used for properties acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RLAi4e; goo.gl/hgYT9m; goo.gl/bR2EHG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)