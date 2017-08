June 14 (Reuters) - Greece's OPAP:

* Says to conclude roll out of 16,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) by May 1, 2018

* Says new business accounts for 60-70 percent of gross gaming revenues in first few weeks of operation

* Has installed 1,355 VLTs from Jan. to March this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)