Dec 18 (Reuters) - OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG:

* DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED

* ORDER VALUE IS NOW IN THE MID SEVEN-DIGIT EURO RANGE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR 2018

* FRAMEWORK FOR COOPERATION IN H2 2018 WAS ALSO DEFINED AND WILL BE FINALIZED IN Q1 2018