FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OpGen Q2 loss per share $0.15​
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-OpGen Q2 loss per share $0.15​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - OpGen Inc

* OpGen reports 2017 second quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $700,000 versus $1.2 million

* OpGen Inc qtrly ‍net loss per common share, basic and diluted, $0.15​

* OpGen - ‍first of rapid tests expected to be tested at third-party clinical evaluation sites in q4 and launched as an ruo test in first half of 2018​

* OpGen Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents were $0.2 million as of June 30, 2017 compared with $4.1 million as of december 31, 2016​

* OpGen Inc - ‍expect a decrease in operating expenses of approximately 25% to 30% in second half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.