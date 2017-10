Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Ophthotech provides update on Zimura® complement programs for treatment of eye diseases

* Ophthotech Corp - ‍remains on track to initiate two additional Zimura clinical trials before end of year​

* Ophthotech- ‍planning Phase 2A clinical trial of ZIMURA monotherapy for intermediate/posterior non-infectious uveitis; trial planned to initiate in 2018​