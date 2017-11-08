BRIEF-Ophthotech Q3 earnings per share $5.25

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp:
* Ophthotech reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $5.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ophthotech Corp - collaboration revenue was $206.7 million for quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $1.7 million for same period in 2016
* Ophthotech Corp - as of September 30, 2017, company had $180.2 million in cash and cash equivalents
* Ophthotech Corp - expects a 2017 year end cash balance of between $155 million and $165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: