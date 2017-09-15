FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc provides an update on Narcan nasal spray
September 15, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc provides an update on Narcan nasal spray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc provides an update on Narcan nasal spray

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Adapt has maintained price of Narcan nasal spray, including a discounted public interest price of $75 per two-dose pack​

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍in over 40 states, Narcan nasal spray can now be purchased from pharmacies without a prescription​

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals - ‍Narcan surpasses $25 million of net sales for H1 calendar 2017, triggering SWK Funding Llc’s obligation to pay co additional $3.75 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

