19 days ago
BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals reports phase I data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder
July 19, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals reports phase I data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc announces phase i data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - also signed an agreement with renaissance to initiate work on product development

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍contract signed with renaissance to advance product development​

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍no safety or tolerability concerns were identified from study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

