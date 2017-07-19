BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals reports phase I data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder

July 19 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc announces phase i data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder
* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - also signed an agreement with renaissance to initiate work on product development
* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - no safety or tolerability concerns were identified from study