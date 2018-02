Feb 8 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS TO RECORD APPROXIMATELY $11.7 MILLION IN ROYALTY AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO 2017 SALES OF NARCAN® NASAL SPRAY FOR OPIOID OVERDOSE

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍WILL RECORD TOTAL OF ABOUT $11.7 MILLION ROYALTY, MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR 5-MONTH TRANSITION PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​