Nov 30 (Reuters) - OPONEO.PL SA:

* RESOLVES TO ACQUIRE 44.13% OF VCO SA

* MANAGEMENT TO NEGOTIATE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUIRING STAKE IN VCO SA

* PLANS TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN VCO TO DIVERSIFY RISK AND CREATE E-COMMERCE CHANNEL IN COMPANY TO BE ACQUIRED

* VCO SELLS CLOTHING UNDER BRAND VOLCANO AND GENERATED 9-MONTH 2017 NET PROFIT OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS