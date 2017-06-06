BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings announces proposed senior secured notes offering

June 6 (Reuters) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc:

* Oppenheimer announces proposed senior secured notes offering

* Pproposing to issue up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022​

* Intends to use portion of net proceeds from offering of Notes to redeem in full its 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due April 15, 2018

* Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by OPY's subsidiaries, E.A. Viner International Co. and Viner Finance Inc​