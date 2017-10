Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - extended its offer to holders of $200 million principal amount of 6.75 pct senior secured notes due 2022, issued June 23, 2017

* Oppenheimer Holdings - exchange offer, which had been scheduled to expire on Sept. 14, will now expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Sept. 18 Source text: (bit.ly/2wuWr97) Further company coverage: