Nov 15 (Reuters) - Opsens Inc

* Opsens reports 2017 results - consolidated revenues up 85 pct for fiscal 2017

* Opsens Inc - ‍consolidated sales reached $4.3 million for three-month period ended August 31, 2017 compared with $3.0 million for same period in 2016​

* Fy2017 revenue view c$17.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S