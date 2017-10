Oct 3 (Reuters) - OPTIFREEZE AB:

* RIGHTS ISSUE SUBSCRIBED FOR ABOUT SEK 35.2 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION RATE IN RIGHTS ISSUE IS OF ABOUT 200 PERCENT, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 17.5 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)