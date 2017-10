Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Optinose Inc‍​ files for IPO of upto $100.0 million - SEC filing

* Optinose Inc‍​ says have applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq global market

* Optinose Inc‍​ says Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, BMO capital markets and RBC capital markets are underwriters to IPO

* Optinose Inc‍​ says size of offering estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2haPxUw)