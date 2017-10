Oct 3 (Reuters) - OptiNose Inc:

* Optinose sees IPO of 6.25 million common shares priced between $15.00 and $17.00 per share - SEC filing

* OptiNose Inc - expect to receive approval to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the trading symbol "OPTN" ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xP8q6s)