BRIEF-Oracle Corp reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
September 14, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Oracle Corp reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Q1 fy18 GAAP eps up 19 pct to $0.52 and non-GAAP eps up 12 pct to $0.62

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 revenue $9.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.03 billion

* Qtrly ‍total revenues were up 7 pct from prior year to $9.2 billion​

* Oracle Corp qtrly ‍cloud platform as a service (paas) plus infrastructure as a service (iaas) revenues were up 28 pct to $400 million​

* Oracle Corp - qtrly ‍cloud software as a service (saas) revenues were up 62 pct to $1.1 billion​

* Oracle Corp - qtrly ‍cloud platform as a service (paas) plus infrastructure as a service (iaas) revenues were up 28 pct to $400 million​

* Oracle Corp qtrly hardware revenue $‍943​ million versus $996 million

* Oracle Corp - qtrly ‍total cloud revenues were up 51 pct to $1.5 billion​

* Oracle Corp - qtrly ‍non-GAAP operating margin was 41 pct​

* Oracle Corp - ‍“in a couple of weeks, we will announce world’s first fully autonomous database cloud service”​

* Oracle Corp - ‍board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

