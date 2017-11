Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* ‍Oracle prices $10 billion aggregate principal amount of investment grade notes​

* Oracle -prices offering of $1.25 billion of 2.625% notes due 2023, $2 billion of 2.950% notes due 2024, $2.75 billion of 3.250% notes due 2027 ​

* Oracle- prices offering of ‍$1.75 billion of 3.800% notes due 2037 and $2. 25 billion of 4.000% notes due 2047