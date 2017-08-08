BRIEF-Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Durect Corp
* Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan
* Durect Corp - study drug was generally safe and well tolerated
* Durect Corp - there were no serious adverse events in pivotal study
* Durect Corp - for primary efficacy endpoint, Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule was superior to placebo in a statistically significant manner
* Durect - announced Orient Pharma has informed co that Phase 3 clinical study of Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule conducted in Taiwan has achieved positive results