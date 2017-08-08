FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2017 / 12:40 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Durect Corp

* Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan

* Durect Corp - ‍study drug was generally safe and well tolerated​

* Durect Corp - ‍there were no serious adverse events in pivotal study​

* Durect Corp - ‍for primary efficacy endpoint, Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule was superior to placebo in a statistically significant manner​

* Durect - announced Orient Pharma has informed co that Phase 3 clinical study of Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule conducted in Taiwan has achieved positive results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.