BRIEF-Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Unit Enters Clinical Research Organization Services Agreement With Integrium

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SAYS ON FEB 14, A UNIT ENTERED CLINICAL RESEARCH ORGANIZATION SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRIUM EFFECTIVE AS OF NOV 1, 2017‍​

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT TO RETAIN INTEGRIUM AS CLINICAL RESEARCH ORGANIZATION FOR UNIT‘S PLANNED UPCOMING 3-MONTH DOSE-RANGING CLINICAL TRIAL​ - SEC FILING

* SAYS ‍AS CONSIDERATION FOR SERVICES, UNIT TO PAY INTEGRIUM UP TO $7 MILLION TO BE PAID OVER TERM OF ENGAGEMENT, BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SOME MILESTONES​