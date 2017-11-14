BRIEF-Oramed receives approval for clinical study to treat NASH

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oramed receives regulatory approval to conduct clinical study for treatment of NASH with its oral insulin capsule

* Israel’s ministry of health granted company approval to initiate exploratory clinical study of ORMD-0801 in patients with NASH​

* Proposed study will assess effectiveness of ORMD-0801 in reducing liver fat content, inflammation and fibrosis in patients with NASH​

* Says ‍plans on initiating study in coming month​