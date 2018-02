BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Up At 61.9‍​ Million Euros

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Orange Belgium Sa:

* ORANGE BELGIUM : FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* ‍ORANGE BELGIUM GROUP DELIVERED ON ALL ITS 2017 TARGETS. DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF 0.50 EURO.​

* ‍FY 2017: TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES + 1.5 % YOY

* ‍FY 2017: ADJUSTED EBITDA SLIGHTLY UP 0.7 % YOY ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS AT GROUP LEVEL​

* ‍Q4 2017: + 28K POSTPAID NET ADDS, +3.2 % YOY POSTPAID ARPU GROWTH​

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 317.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 316 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* END-Q4 NET FINANCIAL DEBT EUR 312.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 338.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 61.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.3 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 CAPEX EUR 73.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 70.4 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* END-Q4 TOTAL NUMBER CONNECTED SIM CARDS ‍​4.6 MILLION VERSUS 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORANGE BELGIUM REITERATES ITS COMMERCIAL MID-TERM TARGET OF 10 % MARKET SHARE.‍​

* EXPECTS ITS TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES TO GROW IN 2018 FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW‍​

* AIMS AT AN ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN 280 AND 300 MILLION EUROS IN 2018.

* EXPECTS ITS 2018 CORE INVESTMENT TO REMAIN FAIRLY STABLE COMPARED TO 2017

* NOMINAL CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE IS REDUCED TO 29.58% IN 2018 AND TO 25% IN 2020

* ON 2018: SEES ADVERSE GROSS REVENUE AND EBITDA IMPACT OF EU ROAMING REGULATION OF EUR 26 AND 17 MLN RESPECTIVELY

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE STRONGLY AFFECTED BY LOSS OF CLOSE TO 30 MILLION EUROS OF MVNO REVENUES IN 2018

* Q4 CABLE RELATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EUR 11.3‍​ MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)