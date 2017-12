Dec 7 (Reuters) - Orange:

* ORANGE CEO RICHARD SAYS GROUP BOARD WILL DECIDE ON HIS RENEWAL AS BOARD MEMBER ON FEB. 20, 2018

* ORANGE REVIEWS DIFFERENT OPTIONS TO LAUNCH BANKING SERVICE IN SPAIN, INCLUDING ACQUIRING A LOCAL BANK-CEO

* ORANGE HAS TEST PROJECTS TO DISTRIBUTE ELECTRICITY IN POLAND, AFRICA-CEO

* ORANGE CEO SAYS THERE IS NO OTHER CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED HIM AT THIS STAGE AT THE BOARD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)