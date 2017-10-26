FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 26, 2017 / 6:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Orange to buy French data and consultancy group Business & Decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Orange/Business & Decision :

* Orange has agreed to acquire 63.98% of the capital of Business & Decision, an international consulting and systems integration group, listed on Euronext Paris

* Acquisition aims to strengthen Orange Business Services’ activities as a data services integrator and operator in France and internationally

* Acquisition of a majority stake would be made in cash on the basis of a maximum price of 7.93 euros per share

* Following the acquisition of this majority interest, Orange will file a proposed simplified takeover bid at 7.93 euros per share covering all of the shares it does not already hold in Business & Decision

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
