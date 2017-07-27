FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orange to review strategic plan and capex policy in the fall-CEO
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 27, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Orange to review strategic plan and capex policy in the fall-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Orange

* Orange CEO Stephane Richard says group will hold investor day in fall to review its 2020 strategic plan and capital expenditures policy.

* "We are now launching a lean capex initiative to further improve the cost efficiency of our investments," Richard said, referring to the investor day.

* Orange is on track to achieve deployment of its fibre network in France in mid-dense areas, Richard says

* Orange does not plan to buy sport rights and will not bid for the rights of France's national soccer tournament, Richard says Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

