BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding 9-month net loss narrows to CHF 30.3 million

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS ALL DESTINATIONS RESULT IN REVENUE GROWTH OF 79.5% IN LOCAL CURRENCY IN EGYPT

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUES BACK TO GROWTH TO REACH CHF 170.8 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 169.9 MILLION IN 9M 2016​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 15.8% TO CHF 16.1 MILLION IN 9M 2017​

* 9-MONTH‍ NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS REDUCED BY 50.1%, CHF 30.3 MILLION VERSUS. LOSS CHF 60.7 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)