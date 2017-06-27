BRIEF-Orasure Technologies reports agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

June 27 (Reuters) - Orasure Technologies Inc:

* Orasure Technologies - announced agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,will enable co to offer or a quick HIV self-test at an affordable price

* Orasure Technologies - funding will consist of support payments tied to volume of product sold by orasure and reimbursement of certain related costs

* Orasure Technologies Inc - under 4-year agreement, co will make oraquick hiv self-test available for purchase in 50 developing countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: