* OraSure Technologies Inc - OraQuick HIV self-test (hivst) has been selected by UnitAid and Population Services International

* OraSure Technologies Inc - selected for use in phase II of HIV Self-Testing Africa project

* OraSure - ‍star project phase II, beginning in Q4 2017, will deploy HIV self-testing in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, other African countries​