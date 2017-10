Sept 20 (Reuters) - ORAVA ASUNTORAHASTO OYJ:

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL NOT RECOMMEND ACCEPTANCE OF EXCHANGE OFFER BY INVESTORS HOUSE​

* ‍STATES THAT EXCHANGE OFFER REGARDING SHARES OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT IS PRICED TOO LOW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)