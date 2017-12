Dec 6 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc:

* ORBITAL ATK RECEIVES SECOND REQUEST FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT ACQUISITION TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, AFTER RECEIVING REGULATORY APPROVALS​

* ORBITAL - ‍ SECOND REQUEST IS PART OF REGULATORY PROCESS IN CONNECTION WITH FTC‘S REVIEW OF NORTHROP GRUMMAN‘S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ORBITAL ATK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: