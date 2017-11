Nov 29 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc:

* ORBITAL ATK STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

* SAYS ‍HOLDERS OF MORE THAN 99% OF CO‘S STOCK VOTED IN FAVOR OF APPROVING AND ADOPTING MERGER AGREEMENT​

* SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, PENDING RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS​