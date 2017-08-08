FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Orbotech wins $40 mln orders from China's CEC Panda
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Orbotech wins $40 mln orders from China's CEC Panda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech wins $40m orders from China's CEC Panda for new gen 8.6 lcd fab

* Orbotech - ‍has received orders totaling about $40 million from CEC Panda lcd technology for phase one of cec panda's new gen 8.6 fab in chengdu, china​

* Orbotech Ltd - CEC Panda has indicated that it expects to reach a maximum capacity of 60,000 glasses per month in phase one of mass production​

* Orbotech Ltd - ‍deliveries from order expected to begin during Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.